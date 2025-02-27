Top four reasons to pick Tewkesbury for your next day trip, just 1 hour from Warwickshire

1) Delve into North Gloucestershire’s rich, vibrant history

The borough of North Gloucestershire is steeped in history, dating back thousands of years, a pinnacle of which is Tewkesbury’s magnificent Abbey, standing tall at the centre of the medieval town for over 900 years now. Renowned for its fine Norman tower, ornate 12th century ceiling and stunning stained-glass windows, Tewkesbury Abbey is one of Gloucestershire’s most popular tourist attractions, and its easy to see why. Throughout the year, remarkable exhibitions and immersive installations also take up temporary residency in Tewkesbury’s impressive Abbey.

A wander down Tewkesbury’s streets offers a glimpse at the town’s medieval past, while a visit to Tewkesbury Museum (housed in a black and white 17th century building) offers the chance to dig deeper into the town’s history. Take a guided walk of the site where the Battle of Tewkesbury took place in 1471 and watch the past come to life from 12th – 13th July as Tewkesbury Medieval Festival puts on an impressive re-enactment display, whilst the town buzzes with medieval entertainment, music, markets and arts and crafts in one of the largest free events of its kind in Europe.

A visit to Sudeley Castle & Gardens in Winchcombe is another historical highlight when visiting the area. Discover 1,000 years of English royalty, romance, ruin and revival as you explore ten award-winning gardens, the Castle’s illustrious past or burn off some excess energy in the kids outdoor Adventure Playground.

2) Spectacular walking routes

North Gloucestershire has outstanding walking routes, whether you’re an avid rambler or a weekend wanderer. The pretty village of Winchcombe, six miles north-east of Cheltenham, is a haven for walkers, with many popular routes circling back to finish in one of the village’s excellent pubs. The Winchcombe Cotswolds Walking Festival held each year in May (16th – 18th May 2025) attracts visitors from across the UK and abroad.

Walking highlights in the area include the popular Cotswold Way, Hailes Abbey (a ruined 13th century Cistercian abbey), Bela’s Knapp (a neolithic long barrow), Cleeve Common (the largest common in the Cotswold National Landscape and also the highest point in the Cotswolds at 330m and a great place to take in the view of the neighbouring Malvern and Shropshire Hills) and Great Witcombe Roman Villa and surrounding valley.

3) Memorable days out and endless family fun

Tewkesbury and the surrounding North Gloucestershire area have loads to offer for a fun day out, whether you’re visiting with or without kids. The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway is well-worth a visit, taking you on a 28 mile round trip from the quintessentially Cotswold village of Broadway to the cosmopolitan town of Cheltenham, through some of North Gloucestershire’s most impressive scenery. Each May, the Cotswold Festival of Steam Gala celebrates the magnificent locomotives and their heritage (24th – 26th May 2025).

The Jet Age Museum at Staverton takes visitors on a journey from the early days of flight, through the birth of the jet age to the present day, and is a great free activity for families to enjoy. Just 10 minutes away, the award-winning Nature in Art is said to be the world’s first museum dedicated exclusively to fine, decorative and applied art inspired by nature, and is another popular visitor attraction for families.

For thrill-seekers or outdoor types, head to 417 Bike Park on Crickley Hill and hire a full suspension mountain bike to explore the area, or try out the pump track and dirt jumps. The Hell of the North Cotswolds (now in its 40th year) will return to the stunning surroundings of Sudeley Castle & Gardens in Winchcombe on 31st August 2025. This endurance cycling event (inspired by the famous Paris-Roubaix event) hosts over 1,250 riders tackling 50km, 75km, 100km or 140km routes across the magnificent Cotswold hills. The newly opened 270 Climbing Park near Bentham offers a range of exhilarating indoor and outdoor aerial activities, from bouldering to high ropes. Spend the day marvelling at vintage cars as they zoom uphill at Prescott Speed Hillclimb near Gotherington, the first purpose-built speed event venue of its kind in the UK.

For those looking to enjoy the great outdoors at a more relaxing pace, Cotswold Lavender near Snowshill is fast-becoming one of the region’s favourite visitor attractions, and it’s easy to see why. This 70 acre family run farm opens its gates for a few weeks each year when its fields are transformed into a sea of purple haze. Nearby Snowshill Manor & Garden and Stanway House & Fountain (home to the highest gravity fountain in the world) are both well worth a visit. Or enjoy a www.leisurely cruise along the Avon or Severn rivers, taking in the unique scenery and native wildlife along the way, with a 45-minute round trip from Severn Leisure Cruises, or go at your own pace with a self-hire boat.

The Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury hosts a varied programme of live entertainment throughout the year, including stand up comedy, live music and its popular festive panto, which for 2025 is Jack and the Beanstalk.

4) Excellent (and affordable) places to stay

If you're thinking of turning a day trip into a weekend break, then you are in luck when it comes to accommodation, as Tewkesbury and the surrounding North Gloucestershire borough have some excellent accommodation to suit all budgets, making North Gloucestershire one of the best places for a weekend break in 2025.

Visitors to the area looking to add a touch of luxury to their stay can choose from the five-star Ellenborough Park Hotel nestled on the edge of Cleeve Hill, the elegant 17th-century Hatherley Manor Hotel & Spa or the traditional 19th century Dumbleton Hall Hotel.

Visitors looking to fit in a round of golf during their stay may choose Hilton’s Puckrup Hall Hotel or Tewkesbury Park Hotel, both of which feature excellent golf courses and amenities.

Ramblers and walkers may enjoy staying at Cleeve Hill Hotel, the Rising Sun Hotel or Malvern View B&B, all of which offer excellent access to Cleeve Common and walking routes, plus magnificent views across the landscape.

Self-catering accommodation is widely available throughout the area, including in the spectacular grounds of Sudeley Castle and along the honey-coloured streets of centuries-old Winchcombe, to 500-year-old cottages with a view of Tewkesbury Abbey.

North Gloucestershire is a popular visitor destination year-round, but during the summer months visitors can make the most of the area’s great outdoors at one of its many campsites and caravan parks. Croft Farm Water Park near Tewkesbury is a great choice for families planning a weekend break or holiday, or even just a day out enjoying windsurfing, sailing, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding on the lake. Pitch up your own tent or opt for a lakeside cabin pod or chalet for comfort and convenience. Hayles Fruit Farm on the outskirts of Winchcombe is situated on the Cotswold Way and offers a picturesque, dog-friendly backdrop to pitch overnight. During the daytime summer months, visitors can enjoy picking their own fruit and little ones will enjoy discovering the nature trail.

To find out more about visiting Tewkesbury and North Gloucestershire, go to: www.visittewkesbury.info/

1 . Contributed Hop on a steam train and enjoy the Cotswold countryside views Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sudeley Castle & Gardens makes a great day out for all ages Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Take a cruise along the Severn and Avon rivers Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Reasons to visit Tewkesbury for a day trip this year Photo: Submitted