Depending upon one’s age, The Addams Family is well known from the half hour black-and-white TV series or the cartoon series. However The Talisman went all-in with the Broadway musical version – and they hit the jackpot.

Performed at The Priory Theatre, , Wednesday 22/10/24 [until 02/11/24].

Director: Nicky Main.

Ruth MacCallum

Top notch performance of Broadway musical delights full house.

Wednesday [Tilly Megan], the Addams’ daughter, falls in love with Lukas [Dexter Robinson], from outside the family circle – in other words he is normal. Tilly’s assured performance is proof of the value of the Priory’s youth theatre system as she graduated through junior roles. Dexter conveyed well Lukas’s initial nervousness at meeting the family but allowed love to conquer all.

Jon Andrews and Ruth MacCallum as Wednesday’s parents Gomez and Morticia Addams were a revelation. Jon’s Hispanic accent was excellent throughout, evoking the late Raul Julia in the film version for this reviewer. His and Ruth’s synergy was the foundation on which the play was based as it moved along apace.

The make-up and costuming were outstanding and allowed John Tweddle as Fester to be both ghoulish but vulnerable. The tall Jimmy Suther was ideally cast as Lurch – his performance highlights that sometimes less is more.

Ashton Gregson’s choreography was first rate. She choreographed an Argentinian tango, a difficult dance, which Jon and Ruth successfully performed to deservedly strong applause.

Danielle Burrows and Kevin Wing were Lukas’s straight-laced parents Alice and Mal. Danielle gave a first-rate disinhibited performance when Alice inadvertently drank a potion to the stunned amazement of Mal. Kevin gave an excellent portrayal of gradual awareness at having gone down a path in life of caution and predictability and realising that he needed to rediscover the Mal of old.

Director Nicky Main splendidly marshalled a large cast to deliver 20 songs as solos, duets and group numbers to tell the story. She enabled the cast to make the most of this clever script which, like a good pantomime, had humour at several levels. The Talisman’s new sound system needs some refining, but this will happen during the almost sell out run.