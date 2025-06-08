Top quality performances from regular visitors Mikron Theatre

Georgina Liley, James McLean, Rob Took and Catherine Warnock.

Traditional British seaside holiday venues declined in popularity as cheap air travel and cheap package holidays meant that overseas holidays were no longer the preserve of the wealthy. Buckets and spades and sticks of rock were an ideal focus for Mikron Theatre in their play Operation Beach Hut, which took a humorous but sympathetic look at a British tradition that has not been immune to changes in society at large.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditional British seaside holiday venues declined in popularity as cheap air travel and cheap package holidays meant that overseas holidays were no longer the preserve of the wealthy. Buckets and spades and sticks of rock were an ideal focus for Mikron Theatre in their play Operation Beach Hut, which took a humorous but sympathetic look at a British tradition that has not been immune to changes in society at large.

The Mikron format of four actors playing numerous parts and instruments was again very successful when combining a clever script and wonderful songs. Scriptwriter Harvey Badger took us to Fiddling-on-Sea, where the annual beach hut competition became much more of a battle between traditionalists and entrepreneurs. Composer Amal El-Saward showed remarkable talent in pitching songs that were ideal accompaniments to the plot. The clever lyrics and Harvey’s script had many laugh-out-loud moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgina Liley and Catherine Warnock played numerous parts including grandmother and child, and a devotee of the beach huts and a new hut owner, respectively. Mikron stalwart James McLean’s characterisation of Victorian pier architect Eugenius Birche was brilliant, whilst his solo of Empty Shells as the old man reminiscing was especially poignant. Rob Took confidently conveyed characters ranging from teenagers upwards, with excellent mannerisms and facial expressions.

Catherine Warnock, Georgina Liley, James McLean and Rob Took.

The first half set the scene and the pace and tension increased after the interval as one mercenary hut owner, played with scheming mischief by James, committed arson to try to thwart other hut owners. Scenes were interspersed with Georgina, Rob and James as seagulls, who were hilarious, and cleverly linked the scenes.

No matter what their parts, all four actors were word perfect and their musicianship across several instruments was superb. Once again Mikron delivered top quality theatre to a full house.

Mikron Theatre is performing its two plays at several venues in the area over the next two months. Operation Beach Hut is at Hatton Locks Café [CV35 7JL] on Friday 15/07/25 at 7 pm and St Mary’s allotments [CV31 1DP] on Sunday 24/07/25 at 2.00 pm.

For dates and venues for Mikron’s other production Hush Hush! get details from their website www.mikron.org.uk. Most venues are open access, but you may need to take your own chairs.