Trampoline park offers sweet savings of over 50%

RedKangaroo Coventry launches flexible bounce pass for Easter Holidays for £30, offering a sweet discount of over 50%.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Easter Holidays, families can take advantage of RedKangaroo Coventry’s Easter Holiday Pass. For just £30, the pass holder can visit the park on any five days of the two-week break, including weekends and Bank Holidays, for 60 minutes of Open Play.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Pass, families can experience the joy of trying different games, meeting new friends, and making unforgettable memories together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At RedKangaroo Coventry, jumpers can let loose on interconnected trampolines, the UK’s tallest indoor drop slide, tons of inflatables, dodgeball courts, a wipeout game, a ninja obstacle course, a 20m tumble track and more!

RedKangaroo Coventry

Once families are bounced out andeggs-hausted, they can recharge in the cafe, with a snack or full feast from the new menu.

Options include all-day breakfast items such as Oreo & Strawberry Pancake stacks and a Bacon Roll, a Kids menu offering options including Halloumi Sticks, Chicken and Vegan Tenders and Pancakes with Gingerbread Man & Banana. The grown-ups can enjoy a variety of paninis, pizzas, burgers and salads, with RedKangaroo also offering sharing plates and Feed the Family bundles.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/coventry, or to keep up with RedKangaroo’s day-to-day updates, follow redkangaroocoventry on Instagram or RedKangaroo Coventry on Facebook.