Transforming lives through wellness: Meeta leads the Warwickshire Wellness Warriors at Warwick Pursuits Festival
Meeta, known for her unwavering commitment to empower individuals and foster community collaborations, has created a unique ‘Wellness Experience Tent’ to spotlight the incredible work of local wellness businesses and prioritise the health and wellbeing of the people in Warwickshire.
The tent, which promises inspiration and immersive experiences, will be offering activities such as EFT Tapping, Sound Healing, Shiatsu massages, Mindset talks and much more. Wellness businesses from across the county will showcase their offerings, uniting to inspire healthier, happier lifestyles for all the family.
As the visionary behind this initiative, Meeta continues to lead the charge in promoting mental resilience and wellbeing. Her mission to transform lives and prioritise holistic health has positioned her as a changemaker and leader in Warwickshire’s wellness community.
“This festival is more than an event; it’s a celebration of community, connection, and the power of collective wellbeing”, says Meeta. “When I founded Warwickshire Wellness Warriors two years ago, my vision was to create a unique collaborative network for wellness professionals. Today, with a thriving community of 180 members, we’ve worked together on numerous projects that have made a tangible difference to people’s lives. The Warwickshire Wellness Warriors tent embodies the spirit of collaboration, bringing wellness to the heart of our community and inspiring a healthier, more resilient Warwickshire.”
Wellness businesses involved this year include:
- Naturally Nourished with Meeta
- Dawn Studios
- DLA Holistics
- HK: Fitness Lifestyle Nutrition
- Freedom Evolution
- Heart Meditation Group
- Holistic-Healing.life
- Katie Dear Hair Loss & Wig Consultant
- Mother Nurture with Natalie
- Pu-Tai Wellbeing
- Pure Natural Fresh - Ringana
- The Cognitive Health Coach
- The Soundtuary UK
EVENT DETAILS:
Warwick Pursuits Festival, June 14th & 15th, 2025, St Nicholas Park, Warwick, UK
Two jam-packed days of fun, discovery, and celebration for the whole family! Whether you're 5 or 95, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Warwick Pursuits Festival including; Creative workshops, Historical Viking Village, Live music & street performers, Delicious food & sweet treats, Kids’ games & family challenges, Local makers, stalls & more.