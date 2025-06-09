Transforming lives through wellness: Meeta leads the Warwickshire Wellness Warriors at Warwick Pursuits Festival

Wellness Warriors that participated last year

The Warwickshire Wellness Warriors are back at the Warwick Pursuits Festival this weekend, dedicated to bring wellness back to the forefront of the community and spearheaded by ‘Chief Warrior’ Meeta Darji, an Award-Winning Mental Resilience Speaker & Corporate Wellbeing Consultant and Founder of Naturally Nourished with Meeta.

Meeta, known for her unwavering commitment to empower individuals and foster community collaborations, has created a unique ‘Wellness Experience Tent’ to spotlight the incredible work of local wellness businesses and prioritise the health and wellbeing of the people in Warwickshire.

The tent, which promises inspiration and immersive experiences, will be offering activities such as EFT Tapping, Sound Healing, Shiatsu massages, Mindset talks and much more. Wellness businesses from across the county will showcase their offerings, uniting to inspire healthier, happier lifestyles for all the family.

As the visionary behind this initiative, Meeta continues to lead the charge in promoting mental resilience and wellbeing. Her mission to transform lives and prioritise holistic health has positioned her as a changemaker and leader in Warwickshire’s wellness community.

Meeta at last year's Pursuit Festival in Warwick

“This festival is more than an event; it’s a celebration of community, connection, and the power of collective wellbeing”, says Meeta. “When I founded Warwickshire Wellness Warriors two years ago, my vision was to create a unique collaborative network for wellness professionals. Today, with a thriving community of 180 members, we’ve worked together on numerous projects that have made a tangible difference to people’s lives. The Warwickshire Wellness Warriors tent embodies the spirit of collaboration, bringing wellness to the heart of our community and inspiring a healthier, more resilient Warwickshire.”

Wellness businesses involved this year include:

Naturally Nourished with Meeta

Dawn Studios

DLA Holistics

HK: Fitness Lifestyle Nutrition

Freedom Evolution

Heart Meditation Group

Holistic-Healing.life

Katie Dear Hair Loss & Wig Consultant

Mother Nurture with Natalie

Pu-Tai Wellbeing

Pure Natural Fresh - Ringana

The Cognitive Health Coach

The Soundtuary UK

EVENT DETAILS:

Warwick Pursuits Festival, June 14th & 15th, 2025, St Nicholas Park, Warwick, UK

Two jam-packed days of fun, discovery, and celebration for the whole family! Whether you're 5 or 95, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Warwick Pursuits Festival including; Creative workshops, Historical Viking Village, Live music & street performers, Delicious food & sweet treats, Kids’ games & family challenges, Local makers, stalls & more.