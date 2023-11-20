'Tree-Mendous' celebrations on the cards for Studley retirees

While Christmas is said to be a time for connecting with loved ones, for many it can mean loneliness– particularly for those later in life.

With 330,000 older people in the UK expected to spend Christmas Day alone, McCarthy Stone is decking its halls in preparation for a joy-filled celebration that captures the spirit of Christmas.

Taking place on Thursday, 30th November, between 12pm and 3pm,local retirees are invited to join homeowners at Priory Place Retirement Living developmenton Alcester Road, where the bubbles will be flowing, and a splash of yuletide cheer will all be part of the fabulously festive Christmas Celebration.

Surrounded by like-minded people, guests can enjoy festive tipples and nibbles, with mince pies and mulled wine aplenty, as well as small fayre featuring locally owned stalls for a taste of the unique community atmosphere on offer. A tour of the superb communal facilities and elegant, high-spec apartments will also allow attendees to discover exactly why Priory Place is such a special place to live.

Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “For some, Christmas can be a difficult time to navigate, which is why we at McCarthy Stone are especially keen to bring the wider community closer together and spread the festive cheer.

“We’re looking forward to opening our doors at Priory Place, where retirees from Studley are invited to enjoy fizz, food, and friendship, to help them get into the Christmas spirit. The event is also the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on the thriving lifestyle that sits at the heart of every McCarthy Stone development.”

Priory Place is a collection of 45 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments aimed at those aged 60 and over who want to continue living independently.

There is also a range of communal facilities on-site, including attractive landscaped gardens, a spacious lounge for socialising, and a guest suite where family and friends can stay overnight. A 24-hour emergency call system and door video entry ensure peace of mind, while a dedicated House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.

A range of purchasing options are available at Priory Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 75% of the property value of an apartment at the development, with one-bedroom apartments available from £168,750, and two-bedroom homes from £225,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Priory Place, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/priory-place.

