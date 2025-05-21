TREMOURS to play live in Coventry this June

TREMOURS

L.A. shoegaze duo TREMOURS are heading out on their first European tour co-headlining with Little Cloud Records label mates, The Veldt. The UK leg of the tour includes a Coventry show at the Tin Music & Arts on Sunday 8th June 2025

The band's debut album 'Fragments' is available now via Little Cloud Records.

TREMOURS formed in Los Angeles in 2021 by the duo of Lauren Andino and Glenn Fryatt. Late-night jam sessions in the midst of lockdown uncertainty slowly transformed into TREMOURS creative partnership, driven by the tension between Andino’s hazy, drifting guitars and Fryatt’s urgent, pulsating drums.

South Carolina-born Andino has played with LSD And The Search For God and, most recently, L.A. Witch as a touring guitarist. Fryatt hails from Portsmouth, England, and has toured as a drummer for artists such as Cherubs, The Montrose Avenue, and Ten Benson.

TREMOURS sees them each newly harnessing and exploring their own creative impulses, inspired by everything from shoegaze to jazz to electronica to literature to looking out at the sea. “Most of our songs centre around loneliness. Not necessarily sadness, but the comfort that you can find in being lonely,” says Andino. “It’s when I feel most calm.”

“Live, we have been told that it can be intense,” Fryatt says. “I have no choice but to let go and trust Glenn when we are playing. This is the only band where I've had to do that, and I think that's where our intense stage dynamic comes from -- focusing and trusting one another,” Andino adds.

The tour dates are as follows:

7th June - Paper Dress Vintage - London (UK)

8th June - The Tin Music & Arts - Coventry (UK)

9th June - Glad Café - Glasgow (UK)

10th June - Future Yard - Birkenhead (UK)

11th June - The Lexington - London (UK) SOLD OUT