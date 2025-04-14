Try canal boating on the Stratford Canal at Wootton Wawen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, 27 April, Anglo Welsh is offering people the chance to try canal boating for free on the Stratford Canal at Wootton Wawen, Canal Wharf, near Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire B95 6BZ.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling at just 4mph through peaceful countryside, past canalside pubs, sleepy villages and into waterside towns and cities, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’.

The taster sessions will be offered from 11am to 4pm, and will include free short trips on skippered narrowboats, plus the opportunity to look round holiday-hire boats. No advance booking is required, and the trips are offered on a first come, first served basis. The events are family and pet friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Clutterbuck, Anglo Welsh’s manager at Wootton Wawen, explains: “We look forward to welcoming people to Wootton Wawen to enjoy a free canal boating taster session aboard one of our day boats. This is a great way for people to find out what makes canal boat holidays so special and to have a go at steering the boat.

Anglo Welsh's canal boat hire base at Wootton Wawen, on the Stratford Canal near Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire

“Some of our holiday hire narrowboat will be available to look around so people can see the cabins, kitchens and shower rooms on board. The Cowshed Café at Yew Tree Farm Shopping Village will be open for people to buy refreshments.”

For more information about Anglo Welsh’s holidays and day boat hire, go to anglowelsh.co.uk or call the bookings team on 0117 304 1122.