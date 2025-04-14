Try canal boating on the Stratford Canal at Wootton Wawen
Travelling at just 4mph through peaceful countryside, past canalside pubs, sleepy villages and into waterside towns and cities, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’.
The taster sessions will be offered from 11am to 4pm, and will include free short trips on skippered narrowboats, plus the opportunity to look round holiday-hire boats. No advance booking is required, and the trips are offered on a first come, first served basis. The events are family and pet friendly.
Jon Clutterbuck, Anglo Welsh’s manager at Wootton Wawen, explains: “We look forward to welcoming people to Wootton Wawen to enjoy a free canal boating taster session aboard one of our day boats. This is a great way for people to find out what makes canal boat holidays so special and to have a go at steering the boat.
“Some of our holiday hire narrowboat will be available to look around so people can see the cabins, kitchens and shower rooms on board. The Cowshed Café at Yew Tree Farm Shopping Village will be open for people to buy refreshments.”
For more information about Anglo Welsh’s holidays and day boat hire, go to anglowelsh.co.uk or call the bookings team on 0117 304 1122.