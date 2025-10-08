Try Squash and Racketball for free at Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club on World Squash Day
Kenilworth Squash Club will open its doors, everyone welcome for a fun, friendly afternoon designed to showcase the energy, fitness, and social buzz of these exciting racket sports.
Whether you’ve never picked up a racket before or haven’t played in years, this is the perfect opportunity to give it a go, meet the club’s welcoming community, and discover why squash and racketball are such great ways to stay active.
Visitors can enjoy:
Free squash and racketball sessions for all ages and abilities
Guidance from friendly club coaches and players
Mini games, challenges, and fun activities
Information on beginner sessions, coaching, and memberships
Raffle with great prizes!
Refreshments available from our bar/cafe.
"World Squash Day is all about bringing people together through sport and showing how accessible and enjoyable squash and racketball can be," said Jenny McKenna, Head Squash Coach at KTSCC. "We’re thrilled to open our courts and welcome everyone to come along and give it a try!"
Event Details:
Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club (KTSCC), Crackley Lane, Kenilworth CV8 2JS
Saturday 11 October 2025
2pm - 5pm
Free Entry — All Welcome!
email: [email protected] ~ for further details
All equipment will be provided — just bring comfortable clothing and clean trainers!