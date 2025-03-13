Two Castles Run fully booked for second year running

Thousands of runners have signed up to take part in this year’s Two Castles Run, resulting in the popular event being fully booked for the second year running.

A total of 4,000 runners have signed up for the run, which will take place on Sunday, June 8. The event starts at Warwick Castle and follows a 10km route through the countryside, ending at Kenilworth Castle.

Last year marked 40 years of the run and was the first time the event had been fully booked since the pandemic.

All of the places for the 2025 event were snapped up within just a month, and runners who missed out on a place are being invited to join the waiting list.

Presentations to the winning runners at the 2024 Two Castles Run

The event is organised by the Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, and is being sponsored once again by Leamington Spa solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Donna Bothamley, partner at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “There was a great community spirit at last year’s run, and we’re delighted that this year’s event will be fully booked once again.

“We look forward to cheering on the runners as they take on the route between Warwick and Kenilworth castles, raising funds for a range of worthy charities in the process.”

Richard Clarke, race director from the Kenilworth Runners, said: “Last year’s Two Castles Run had a fantastic atmosphere, being our first to be fully booked since the pandemic, so it’s wonderful news that this year the event will once again be at full capacity.

The Blythe Liggins team after taking part in the 2024 Two Castles Run. The popular event is fully booked for 2025 and will take place on Sunday, June 8.

“Over the next couple of months, we will be working on all of the planning and organisation that makes the event possible, and we look forward to welcoming our 4,000 runners on the day.”

To learn more about the Two Castles Run, visit www.twocastlesrun.org.uk.

For more information on Blythe Liggins, call 01926 831231 or visit www.blytheliggins.co.uk.