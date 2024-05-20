Tysoe Windmill Run

By Rose Morris
Published 20th May 2024
A chance to experience a truly beautiful and challenging event this June 2024

Tysoe is a village in South Warwickshire whose annual run attracts runners from far & wide.

The panoramic views across the Vale of Red Horse across to the Cotswolds and Malvern Hills after the climb to the windmill literally takes your breath away.

Our enthusiastic and cheering marshals encourage runners along the way across a mixed terrain to their reward of a bespoke pottery medal for all finishers while age group prizes of decorative tiles complement the overall winners mugs made by local potter, Penny Varley Ceramics.

An event for all

The Tysoe Children's group supply plenty of tea & delicious treats to help boost their funds.

Each year funds raised are used towards the upkeep of Tysoe Sports Pavilion which the football and tennis club use, it is a great community asset.

Tysoe Sports Field, Main Street, Tysoe, CV35 0SR

Races commence at 10.00am

For more information on the event and how to register visit: tysoewindmill10k.com