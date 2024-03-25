UK Artists and Leamington Studio Artists presents Spring Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK Artists East Lodge Exhibition is a must-see exhibition of work by fourteen UK visual artists who are members of both UK Artists Online and Leamington Studio Artists. Work on show in this beautiful lodge gallery, set at the Willes Road East entrance to the Jephson Gardens, includes paintings photography, sculpture, mixed media, and prints.

The lodge holds two exhibition rooms of artwork as well as several artists' studios open for you to view and often meet the artists. A few minutes walk away, in the gardens is the Aviary Cafe for refreshments and many other attractions in the park such as a sensory garden, glasshouse, stunning flower beds and trees, a lake with fountains and many different wild birds, ducks, and swans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK Artists East Lodge Exhibition: Leamington Studio Artists, Entrance Jephson Lodge Willes Road, Royal Leamington Spa CV32 4ER. Exhibit ends: 31st March

Grace, Sonia and Cathy at the exhibition opening

Admission Information: Entry to the exhibition is free, providing an opportunity for art lovers of all backgrounds to engage with the vibrant cultural scene in Royal Leamington Spa. Come along with friends, family, your dog, or even solo, and immerse yourself in the beauty of artistic expression. Unfortunately, the lodge is not wheelchair friendly, having a few steps into this old parkkeeper's cottage.

Exhibiting artists: Heather Bailey: Annie Brenchley: Francine Brown: Sonia Bublaitis: Jan Bunyan: Alastair Gamble: Jannette George: David Lewis: Bridget Mattingly: Grace Newman: Paula Perry: Hilary Roberts: Linda Scannell: Heather Steele.