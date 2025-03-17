UK’s largest BMW Meet returns to the British Motor Museum for a fourth year!

The British Motor Museum is hosting the UK’s largest BMW meet when it returns to Gaydon for a fourth year on Sunday 27 April! The ‘Ultimate BMW Meet’ is the perfect event for BMW enthusiasts, uniting fans of classics, latest models, and everything in between.

Last year over 1,000 BMWs attended the ‘Ultimate BMW Meet’, with private owners and more than 30 Car Clubs showcasing everything from iconic classics to the rarest and most sought-after cars. This year the show will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Alpina, a momentous occasion, especially as BMW steps into a new chapter with the acquisition of the Alpina brand.

Visitors can also see over 400 historic British cars on display along with the 1928 BMW Dixi which was presented to the Rover Group in 1994 to commemorate their new partnership.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated, “Come and join us for a fantastic day celebrating BMW’s heritage, community and performance! Whether you're a die-hard buff or just admire the badge, this meet promises to be an unforgettable day of BMW appreciation.”

Advance Show tickets cost £17 per adult, £9 per child, £15 per concession, £46 for a family of four and £52 for a family of five. Please note that 27 April is one of up to 5 Annual Pass Exempt Days per year. Members and Premium Members can visit for free, but annual passes and promotional vouchers are not valid for this event.

For more information about the ‘Ultimate BMW Meet’, please call 01926 895300, or visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/ultimate-bmw-meet