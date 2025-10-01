Unique celebration of tattooing moves to larger Midlands venue due to popular demand

More than 200 award-winning tattoo artists will be taking centre stage when a freshly inked festival is held at Coventry Building Society Arena for the first time this winter.

The Winter Tattoo Festival 2025 is in its second year and its popularity has seen it expand to a larger venue when it takes place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 November 2025.

It is recognised as the UK’s only Christmas-themed tattoo festival and features world-class artists, live entertainment and family-friendly attractions over the course of the weekend.

Over two days, the best tattoo artists from the UK, Ireland and beyond will showcase their talents in the exhibition hall at Coventry Building Society Arena.

The UK's best tattoo artists will gather for a family-friendly celebration of the industry.

Visitors to the festival will be able to book walk-in tattoos on site and the artists will be vying for the title of Best in Show – with the prize being a tattoo bundle from the UK’s largest supplier, Barber DTS, worth £10,000.

Rising stars and artists to watch on the UK tattoo scene are expected to be attending, including Anthony Lennox from Exeter and Kaz Bam from Milton Keynes, who was the winner of the Best in Show prize last year.

It will also feature 30 other stalls and traders for guests to visit, selling everything from taxidermy, healing crystals and tattooing equipment, to clothing, bags and jewellery.

The family event will even welcome Father Christmas, with children getting the opportunity to meet Santa as he continues his preparation for the big day. The Santa’s a Gangster charity will fundraise at the event by selling raffle tickets to win a car.

Organisers have announced a line-up of live music that will take place over the course of the two days, with acts including The Blues Brothers Tribute Band, Motown-classics group The Vintage Starlights and singer Ben Harpwood with his Frank Sinatra show.

The festival, which is the only one of its kind in Coventry, is organised by Nigel Barden and Simon Cooke.

Nigel said: “We have been organising tattoo events for more than 15 years and last year we made the decision to bring our event to Coventry.

“It was a huge success and that demand has led us to expand to a larger venue this year, with Coventry Building Society Arena the natural choice. The fact we have grown so quickly shows there is a real appetite for events like this in the city.

“This will be our biggest event yet, with 200 award-winning artists all under one roof and visitors expected from all over the UK. We have designed the event so that there really is something for everyone this year – whether you are passionate about tattoos or just looking for a great day out.”