United By 2022 celebrates the legacy of Commonwealth Games with new interactive experience in Birmingham

United By 2022, the legacy charity of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has opened a brand-new interactive experience in the city centre this week.

United By 2022 is hosting ‘The Next Chapter’, an interactive experience which brings the community legacy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to life, at Birmingham New Street station.

From Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 12 April 2025, the charity is inviting visitors of all ages to experience the lasting community impact of the Games first-hand.

Following a fairytale narrative, ‘The Next Chapter’ aims to connect the public to the transformative power of the Games, taking visitors on a journey where they can:

Meet the brave volunteer knights who shaped the Games' legacy

who shaped the Games' legacy Take a seat on the Throne of Legacy

Listen to inspiring stories beneath the Echo Wood Radio Tree

Share their hopes for the future in the Wishing Well, beneath the iconic Ozzy the Bull

Sharing stories from volunteers, young people and local communities from across the West Midlands, the event tells a unique tale of people coming together to ensure the Games’ spirit of collaboration, pride and inspiration lives on.

Nicola Turner MBE, CEO of United By 2022, said:

“We’re delighted to officially announce the arrival of ‘The Next Chapter’ - a brand-new interactive experience that will allow visitors to revisit and reflect on the impact of the Games like never before. This event has community and collaboration at its heart and is a true celebration of the continuing community legacy of the ground-breaking Games.

“In 2022, the Games brought people together in extraordinary ways, and it’s fantastic to see those lasting friendships, memories and experiences helping to deliver real impact and brighter futures in Birmingham and beyond. These stories are of resilience and transformation, and are a fitting reflection of how the Games continue to inspire us today.”

At the event, visitors can follow the achievements of United By 2022’s 921 volunteers, who have donated a total of 24,270 hours at 79 events since the Games. The event also highlights the 170 organisations that have worked in collaboration with businesses, charities and community groups to help build resilience and skills across the region.

The event celebrates the 577 young people aged 16-24, who have taken part in social action projects and skills-boosting work placements as part of United By 2022’s Gen22 programme, which has helped to deliver 22,390 hours of social action in the West Midlands.

In support of the Games’ commitment to diversity and inclusion, ‘The Next Chapter’ also shares the actions taken to include more women and girls in sport, art and culture. Since the Games, 13,557 students across 82 schools, colleges and community groups have attended school workshops and festival days to help build lasting networks.*

Visitors to the event are invited to share their hopes for the future at ‘The Next Chapter’ wishing well and visit the Tree of Stories, where they can hear directly from those carrying forward the legacy of the Games.

Nicola Turner MBE added: “In 2022, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games used a major sporting event to create £300 million in social value, and we’re on a mission to connect, champion and celebrate the best of the West Midlands. We hope this unique event helps to shine a light on the brilliant legacy of the Games, the vital work of our volunteers, and how we can all help to advance inclusion, spark change and deliver positive impact.”

‘The Next Chapter’: an interactive experience from United By 2022, is open to the public from Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 12 April 2025, 9am to 6pm. Entry to the event is free.

For more information, please visit United By 2022.