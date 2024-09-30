Unmissable live entertainment in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bridge House Theatre is back with a sensational season of professional theatre

Having started off the season with a night of top-class comedy, courtesy of Dad's Army Radio Show, the beautiful Bridge House Theatre on Myton Road is excited to welcome local audiences for a series of critically-acclaimed productions.

On Monday 7th October 7.30pm, Bridge House Theatre welcome back the remarkable Dyad Productions with the latest offering in the ‘Austen’s Women’ series, ‘Austen’s Women: LADY SUSAN.’ Return to the Regency (or rather, Georgian) in this wickedly funny tale of society and the women trapped within it; their struggles, their desires, their temptations, and manipulations - and at the vanguard, Lady Susan: charming, scheming, witty, and powerful; taking on society and making it her own. Based on Jane Austen’s first full-length work from 1794, the piece is performed by Rebecca Vaughan and directed by Andrew Margerison.

Later that week, 10th October 7.30pm, Kat Mary Productions bring their innovative, hybrid production of Georg Buchner’s epic tragedy Woyzeck. A must-see for any drama students, Kat Mary’s adaptation is set amidst the backdrop of WW1. The piece is a startling depiction of the lowly soldier plagued by visions of the apocalypse and plunged into lunacy by the world around him. The agonizing effects of war trauma and the utter devastation of the downtrodden man still resonate over 200 years after the play was first written.

For two nights only, Blackeyed Theatre return to Warwick with their greatly anticipated new production of Dracula. 15th/16th October 7pm. Adapted by Nick Lane, this brilliant, theatrical treatment of Bram Stoker’s adventure blends Victorian Gothic with the Contemporary, showcasing Blackeyed Theatre’s trademark ensemble performance style and featuring a haunting soundscape, powerful performances and innovative design for an exhilarating theatrical experience. The Stage describe Blackeyed as “one of the most innovative, audacious companies working in contemporary English theatre”. We anticipate this production will sell out due to high demand so don’t wait to book. Please be aware this production is advised for ages 12 upwards.

Theatre Outreach Manager Imogen Tong said: “After a quiet summer, we’re thrilled to be offering this exceptional programme of live entertainment, tailored for our local community in Warwick and across the county. Bridge House is such a beautiful space which offers comfort for visitors and incredible flexibility for performers. We are keen to embrace new audiences and welcome back old friends for this eclectic run of high-quality drama, comedy, and light entertainment.”

Bridge House Theatre is a proud part of Warwick Schools Foundation, offering bespoke arts education experiences for young people, alongside hosting community productions and professional touring productions.

Tickets for all the Autumn season productions and much more are available now through the Bridge House Theatre website or by telephone 01926 776438 (Box Office is open Mon/Wed/Fri 9.30am-12.30pm)