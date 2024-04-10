Using the Local Studies Department at Nuneaton Library for Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held at the Primary School Hall, Aylesford School, Tapping Way, Warwick, CV34 6XR, the talk will give a brief overview of the county library local studies collections including the Warwickshire Local Studies Collection based in Nuneaton. The talk will cover the types of resources available to researchers freely available in libraries.

The talk will start at 7.30 pm with tea and coffee served from 7 pm and will follow the WLHS Annual General Meeting at 7.15 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no need to book and non-members can attend in return for a suggested voluntary donation of £3 for non members. The event is free for members.