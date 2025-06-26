Vicar of Dibley co-writer bringing his comedy show to Lutterworth to raise money for Parkinson’s UK on 28 June

The co-writer of BBC hit comedy The Vicar Of Dibley is bringing his show about living with Parkinson’s to Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth on 28 June to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK’s Lutterworth support group.

The support group was set up last year to provide information, support and friendship in an informal and comfortable setting for local people living with the condition. Adapting to life with Parkinson’s can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too and getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

In 2011, Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which is a progressive neurological condition with over 40 symptoms and there is currently no cure.

Despite the serious nature of the condition, Paul was determined to see the lighter side and started writing jokes about it, with appearances at the Royal Albert Hall and The Comedy Store. In 2015 he made an award-winning documentary about it called Parkinson’s - The Funny Side, and he recently started co-hosting the hugely popular podcast Movers and Shakers with Jeremy Paxman and others about the realities of living with the condition.

Paul-Mayhew Archer

Paul started performing his one-man show, Incurable Optimist, in 2018. He says his wife ‘lives in hope that a cure will be found so that he will finally shut up about it!’

In this special performance to raise money for Parkinson’s UK’sLutterworth support group, Paul will bring his original show with new material about what has happened since. Paul also hopes to raise awareness of Parkinson’s through doing the show.

The showisn’t just about Parkinson’s, though. It’s about Paul’s life trying to make the nation laugh as a writer, producer and script editor of some of the nation’s favourite comedies. Above all, the show focuses on the ability of comedy and laughter to make people feel better, with Paul himself forgetting that he has Parkinson’s when he performs the show.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe has said: “Paul isn’t just one of the country’s funniest writers. It turns out he’s also a brilliant performer.”

Debbie Gaskell, Local Volunteer Officer - Midlands at Parkinson’s UK said: “We’re delighted that Paul is bringing his show to Lutterworth. This special afternoon event is not only a fantastic way to raise awareness of Parkinson’s, but also a key opportunity to support the Lutterworth support group, who have been providing vital friendship, information and local support to people affected by the condition for many years.”

Paul Mayhew-Archer’s comedy show, Incurable Optimist, will be at Wycliffe Rooms, George Street, Lutterworth, LE17 4ED with doors opening at 2pm on 28 June. Tickets cost £18 per person with all proceeds going directly to Parkinson’s UK’s Lutterworth support group. To book tickets, please contact the local support group on [email protected]

The Lutterworth support group meets on the last Monday of each month, except on bank holidays, at Our Ladies Catholic Church, Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth, LE17 4EY from 10:15am to 12pm. Meetings often include visiting speakers, presenting a topic related to Parkinson's and accessible parking is available on site.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK and its support groups.