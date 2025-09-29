Viking mead and fire cider vinegar workshop
Prepare for winter by crafting some Viking Foraged Mead and Fire Cider Vinegar to support the body and soul through the dark winter months, whilst also supporting Canalside Community Food, our community benefit farm.
Warming lunch included.
Take home your own jar of mead to ferment with a brew stick along with your jar of fire cider vinegar to infuse, ready for winter!
We will be foraging ingredients from Canalside’s hedgerows so come prepared for the day’s weather.
Limited spaces, booking required.
£50 per person - 12 places only.
https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/8MT9KQE97KN6W