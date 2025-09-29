Viking mead and fire cider vinegar workshop

By Jemima Morgan
Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 15:08 BST
Prepare for winter by crafting some Viking Foraged Mead and Fire Cider Vinegar to support the body and soul through the dark winter months, whilst also supporting Canalside Community Food, our community benefit farm.

Warming lunch included.

Take home your own jar of mead to ferment with a brew stick along with your jar of fire cider vinegar to infuse, ready for winter!

We will be foraging ingredients from Canalside’s hedgerows so come prepared for the day’s weather.

Sunday workshop on our organic farm!

Limited spaces, booking required.

£50 per person - 12 places only.

https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/8MT9KQE97KN6W

