'Twas a couple of days before Christmas and St Andrew's Hospital is gearing up for the staff pantomime.

REVIEW: Runs in the Family

Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society [KADS], Warwickshire, 20 November 2024 [until 23 November].

Director: Deborah Deeley.

Simon Maris, Bryn Koenig, Dave Candy, Jill Price

Village theatre company punch above their weight in top notch performance.

‘Twas a couple of days before Christmas and St Andrew’s Hospital is gearing up for the staff pantomime. Dave Candy is Dr Mortimore, senior neurologist who is preparing for the acme of his career, giving the keynote speech to international delegates which, if it went well, would lead to him becoming head of department and a shoo-in for a knighthood. He’s prepared well, what could possibly go wrong?

Catherine Jones is nurse Jane Tate with whom he had an extramarital affair many years ago, and when she arrives on the morning of the lecture with their illegitimate son Leslie [Bryn Koenig] in tow, it throws a whole toolbox of spanners in the works. Dave has a very lengthy script, which he handles magnificently showing frustration and exasperation, whilst conveying Mortimore’s increasing desperation and panic as he weaves a more complex web of lies to try to prevent his ambitions evaporating. Catherine is ideal as the foil, as she had to falls in with his more and more bizarre explanations to try to stop Mrs Mortimer [Jill Price] discovering the truth.

Simon Maris is on top form with excellent timing as Mortimore’s colleague Dr Bonney, with a combination of perplexity and reluctance as he is drawn in to assist his friend. The plot involves confusion about various non-existent husbands called Leslie and, in a novel twist, a dog called Leslie.

Simon Maris, Dave Candy, Jill Price.

Bryn shows [the real] Leslie’s increasing distress at not knowing who his father is as Mortimore ducks and dives with increasingly convoluted explanations and excuses. The scene with Leslie clinging on a ledge outside the window, chased by matron [Chris Cherry], and the curtains being opened and closed to hide the action from hospital chief Sir Willoughby Drake [Huntley Thawe], are uproariously comical.

Dave and Simon take turns to dress as matron to answer questions to the police to hilarious effect. Tom Bruggenwirth shows textbook perplexity as the police sergeant who becomes increasingly confused by the bizarre behaviour of all the main protagonists, and quite rightly garnered a round of applause as he runs through all the complex and inconsistent the stories he is being told.

The first act had just the right amount of farce, which was delivered superbly. After the interval, as is sometimes the case with Ray Cooney’s plays, the farce tends towards slapstick and is unnecessarily wordy. The director is constrained by the script but that notwithstanding, Deborah Deeley made sure KADS did this play justice. This farce was one of Cooney’s more demanding works, but KADS raised their game and once again showed a remarkable depth of talent and commitment both on and off stage.