Virtuoso folk musicians James Delarre and Saul Rose at Nuneaton Folk Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday 6th November, Nuneaton Folk Club, The Queens Hall at The Crew, 75-77 Queens Rd. Nuneaton, Warwickshire. CV11 5LA. Doors: 19:30 Tickets: £10.00. Contact; 01827 713156.

‘The music they make is not only about excitement, it’s about communication and craft. Both contribute equally to every single track, alternating in taking the lead, but always providing a free-flowing dialogue with each other.’

James Delarre is a virtuoso Fiddle player and singer, a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Topette!!, Mawkin, and Mawkin:Causley and is in demand within the traditional English folk scene and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saul Rose is a renowned master English melodeon player and singer. He was one-third of the power folk band Faustus, and The Eliza Carthy Trio, and is a founding member of Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band and was a long-time member of Waterson:Carthy, winners of two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.