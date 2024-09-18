Virtuoso folk musicians James Delarre and Saul Rose at Nuneaton Folk Club
Wednesday 6th November, Nuneaton Folk Club, The Queens Hall at The Crew, 75-77 Queens Rd. Nuneaton, Warwickshire. CV11 5LA. Doors: 19:30 Tickets: £10.00. Contact; 01827 713156.
‘The music they make is not only about excitement, it’s about communication and craft. Both contribute equally to every single track, alternating in taking the lead, but always providing a free-flowing dialogue with each other.’
James Delarre is a virtuoso Fiddle player and singer, a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Topette!!, Mawkin, and Mawkin:Causley and is in demand within the traditional English folk scene and beyond.
Saul Rose is a renowned master English melodeon player and singer. He was one-third of the power folk band Faustus, and The Eliza Carthy Trio, and is a founding member of Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band and was a long-time member of Waterson:Carthy, winners of two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.
