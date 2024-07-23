Visitors encouraged to enjoy ‘green’ days out in the region this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latest figures reveal the south Warwickshire region is on an upward trajectory in visitor numbers since the pandemic.

South Warwickshire’s tourist board has unveiled some of the top environmentally-friendly days out across Stratford-upon-Avon and neighbouring towns as the region gears up for a bumper influx of visitors this summer.

The home of The Bard – as well as other surrounding towns – looks set to be a popular destination during the school summer holidays, and tourism chiefs in the region are encouraging guests to play their part in making green choices during their visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the latest figures compiled for Shakespeare’s England show that the south Warwickshire region is on an upward trajectory in visitor numbers since the pandemic – around 9.9 million day and overnight trips were made to south Warwickshire in 2022; a 25 per cent increase on the previous year* – a trend that is tipped to continue.

Avon Boating

Ahead of the school holidays, Shakespeare’s England has unveiled its top tips on how to travel sustainably along with inspiration for some of the top ‘green’ days out.

Consider using You.Smart.Thing

You.Smart.Thing is a travel assistance tool that enables users to plan their journey in the most environmentally-friendly way possible using public transport, while showing them the levels of CO2 they are using.

Such is the diverse nature of attractions across Stratford and the wider region, it can be tempting to drive. However, public transport, if planned in advance, provides a greener and easier alternative at peak times. The tool can be accessed here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hire a rowing boat on the River Avon and capture picturesque memories

Avon Boating – which is situated at Swan’s Nest Boathouse – offers single and double rowing boats for hire on a first come first served basis, with prices starting from £10 per adult and £7 per child.

Row past the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Holy Trinity Church and enjoy uninterrupted and unique views from the river, or simply take a peaceful trip into the countryside.

Hire for longer and enjoy a picnic along the river and explore the upper reaches of the Avon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indulge in free outdoor theatre from the RSC on the banks of the River Avon

The RSC is providing performances at its outdoor Holloway Theatre on the banks of the River Avon, including daytime performances of a new 80 minute staging of Shakespeare’s As You Like It (18 July – 1 September) and The Two Gentlemen of Verona (22-24 August).

Free outdoor community theatre is also running during weekends between 20 July and 1 September. For more details about performancesclick here.

Raise a toast to the carbon neutral Shakespeare Distillery

This artisan distillery – renowned for creating gin inspired by the Tudor times - was certified as a carbon neutral company in 2022 after taking strides to offset its carbon footprint through measures such as growing its own botanical ingredients, investing in electric vehicles and heavily insulating its stills to make them energy efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join one of their distillery tours to learn how gin and rum are made (£19.50 for adults) and its history, followed by a tutored tasting session. For more information about the distillery click here.

Ride share with other visitors on an award-winning guided tour of The Cotswolds

Guided tour firm Go Cotswolds – which runs tours from Stratford-upon-Avon – turns ten years old this year and has recently launched a “Secret Cotswolds” tour revealing some of the beautiful yet ‘secret’ spots in the Cotswolds that many visitors miss – featuring The Rollright Stones which have been dubbed as the Cotswolds’ own Stonehenge. Tickets for the ‘Secret Cotswolds’ tour start from £65 per person, with more information available at www.gocotswolds.co.uk/product/secret-cotswolds

Take a long walk between two converted train carriage cafes on the Stratford Greenway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This rural 5.3-mile walking route follows part of a former single track railway – known as the Honeybourne Line - with an old train carriage at either end which have been converted into cafes – known as Bobby’s Café and Milcote Café

The route starts near Stratford-upon-Avon town centre and runs as far as Long Marston, and a map can be viewed here.

Take on mountain biking trails at Newbold Comyn in Warwick

Take on the three cycle trails inside this 300-acre country park which are graded by difficulty.

Green trails are flat and wide, while the blue trail has a moderate gradient featuring bumps and banked turns. The red trails are for experienced riders with narrow tracks, steep climbs and unavoidable obstacles. To view the free routes click here.

A summer of play at Charlecote Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a vibrant and colourful jam-packed summer of play with a mix of indoor and outdoor activities including a music wall, a mini stage to invent stories, a dress-up station, and games inside the 16th century country house which is administered by the National Trust. Find out more at: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/charlecote-park/events/636f7872-2c5a-4b70-9af0-cde09c9cf71d

For more ideas and inspiration for days out, visit www.shakespeares-england.co.uk