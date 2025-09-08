VR rave experience receives major upgrade for Cov return

Cult music/ VR experience In Pursuit Of Repetitive Beats is set to return to Coventry this September - but in a significantly upgraded format.

Born in Coventry, the virtual reality experience first appeared as part of Coventry City of Culture.

It's since gone on to tour the world, with lauded visits to Australia, North America, Scandinavia and across Europe, as well as returning to the West Midlands with a Birmingham stop-off.

But now the exciting new multiplayer version of In Pursuit Of Repetitive Beats appears for the very first time in the region, and debuts at Coventry's Warwick Arts Centre, from Monday, September 29 to Monday, October 13.

Developed by London-based East City Films, In Pursuit Of Repetitive Beats aims to capture some of the visceral excitement and adventure associated with the Acid House/ rave scene around 1988-1989 - a time when illegal, unlicensed, parties took place in remote country fields or in warehouses on industrial estates, away from prying eyes, with location details communicated to attendees via a covert network of flyers, pirate radio shows, and phone numbers.

And now, with the multiplayer upgrade, it offers a new shared communal experience as groups of four can join at the same time.

Discussing the immersive experience - which uses spatial audio, VR headsets, and haptic vests to place visitors directly into the story - East City Films' Darren Emerson says: "You're travelling through these different scenes at night and you're getting closer and closer to a party.

"The experience tries to give you the feeling of going out trying to find something, finding it and it being like the most amazing thing - and you feel changed at the end of it."

Calling on Darren's experience in documentary film making and working with such acts as Kraftwerk and The Sex Pistols, as well as his time spent in the 1990s club/ dance scene, the well-researched Repetitive Beats pulls in interviewers with people key to the scene, including DJs and promoters such as Coventry pioneer Nev 'Amnesia' Fivey, MC Man Parris and Mick Wilson (from Parks and Wilson).

Combining elements from gaming, film and even theatre to tell a story, it also highlights the police's attempts to trace and shut down the parties – which caused major moral outrage - before culminating in a communal euphoric rave.

With the recent London run, at the Barbican, a sell-out, the enthusiastic response to Repetitive Beats still continues to surprise and impress Darren.

"People just love it," he declares, adding that he regularly sees visitors leaving still dancing, hugging each other, even crying.

"The piece itself obviously uses a lot of technology, but it talks about a time when there was very little technology," he continues, outlining how in a pre-internet age, the rave scene was organised using printed flyers, pagers, FM radio broadcasts, "... and people are fascinated about all those things now."

Heading out to find the latest rave in 1988-1989, would-be party-goers would typically have no clue to their final destination, which could be attended by hundreds (and hundreds) of fellow 'ravers' from around the county, and further afield.

"There is something inherently romantic about getting lost, being able to get lost again, to be untethered and with the people that you want to be with, and that really resonates with people today."

Naturally, developing such an experience has taken Darren and his team a significant amount of time to develop.

A scene from within In Pursuit Of Repetitive Beats that allows people to find out more about how the rave scene used pagers, flyers, and cassette tapes to grow.

"Years!" Darren laughs.

"We've gone to a lot of effort - a painstaking amount of effort and detail - to give people that buy a ticket the best VR experience that they're ever going to have at the moment."

* In Pursuit Of Repetitive Beats visits Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, from Monday, September 29 to Monday, October 13. For more details and tickets see: warwickartscentre.co.uk