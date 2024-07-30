Vue Leamington Spa to celebrate school summer holidays with fantastic family favourites

Family favourites and animated adventures are heading to the big screen this summer holidays at Vue Leamington Spa - offering ample opportunity to spend quality time with the family now that the school year has finished.

Family favourites and animated adventures are heading to the big screen this summer holidays at Vue in Leamington Spa- offering ample opportunity to spend quality time with the family now that the school year has finished. Joining Joy and friends, this summer welcomes Gru and the Minion crew back with Despicable Me 4, which sees our former villain turned family man face off against new nemesis Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina. Expect more Minion mayhem, criminal capers and plenty of laughs with Despicable Me 4out now at Vue. Almost nine years since its enormously emotional debut warmed hearts and mini minds across the world, Inside Out 2 is now out on the big screen, inviting us back to the wonderful world of Riley’s mind and Emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust. Now, as Riley reaches her teenage years, our gang meets a whole new cast of unfamiliar emotions which set them off on another marvellous adventure across the teenager’s mind. Some recent family favourites are returning to the big screen this summer as part of Vue’s new Mighty Morning screenings which sees Garfield, IF, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Little Monsters back this summer holiday from just £2.49 when tickets are booked online. As part of Vue’s recently announced family offering, Vue’s Big Shorts will be bringing some favourite children’s characters from television shows and web series back to the big screen, including The Gruffalo's Child & Zog and the Flying Doctors. These short and sweet screenings offer a relaxed big screen environment with dimmed lights and reduced sound, tailor-made for younger film fans aged one to four. Tickets for Big Short screenings is from just £3.99 when booked online. Shaf Hussain, General Manager at Vue in Leamington Spa, said: “We’ve got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show, offering a perfect way to enjoy quality family time while school is out for the summer. ‘With film screenings from just £4.99, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat during the half term break. ‘Even better, our Vue Mighty Mornings at 10am, will continue to show the latest kids’ films from just £2.49 a ticket if purchased online and £3.49 in venue. Parents and children can come along, immerse themselves in great stories and switch off.’ Tickets are available, along with more information on Big Shorts and Mighty Mornings, at www.myvue.com/family