WAGS back at the Spa Centre

Busy rehearsing

The annual Warwickshire Gang Show, WAGS, is just a week away. They will be presenting their 53rd show at the Royal Spa Centre. A cast of 150 have been rehearsing since October and it will be a mix of music, dance, comedy presented in a spectacular way.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast is aged between 6 and 24 and is drawn from Scouting and Guiding across Warwickshire.

The Chair, Nigel Hailey says “ the show’s Producer, Sara Rouse, has been involved in WAGS for more than 40 years. She brings new ideas every year and more importantly allows the youth members to choose some of the material and shape the items. So important to let the young people have their voice and allow then to grow and develop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James and Josh have been in WAGS since they were 6 years old and are now veterans of seventeen years. Josh says “I have made loads of friends over the years, met other people from around the County and more recently helped to bring new people into the cast.” And James “It has helped to give me more confidence, not just being on the stage but getting involved in other parts of the show. To use a well-known phrase – Skills for Life.”

Josh and James Veterans of WAGS

The show runs from 25th February to 1st March at the Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa and tickets are available from www.wagsgangshow.org.uk/tickets

Friday and Saturday Matinee are already sold out but good availability for other shows.