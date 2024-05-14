Walk for carers in Coventry this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carers Trust Heart of England and Carers Trust Solihull have teamed up to host a ‘Walk for Carers’ at the beautiful Packington Estate on Sunday 9th June.

The walk marks the launch of Carers Week (10th - 16th June), a national initiative which aims to highlight the many challenges carers face on a daily basis, and anyone can get involved!

Families, groups of friends and individuals of all fitness levels are all invited to come along and participate in the 4-mile walk around the picturesque estate. There is also a short ¾ mile walk which is wheelchair and pushchair friendly. Well behaved dogs are also welcome.

Each step taken will help support carers in Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire, so please make sure you register!

Carers Trust Heart of England and Carers Trust Solihull are both network partners of Carers Trust, a charitable organisation which helps support carers and their families by providing quality, individually tailored care support services.

This year is a special year for Carers Trust as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Walk for Carers will mark the beginning of Carers Trust Heart of England’s celebrations which will continue at the Carer Awards ceremony later that week and throughout the remainder of 2024.

If you would like to register to take part in the walk there is currently an early bird offer of £8 per person, while children under 16 can participate for free.

Sarah Wakeman, Fundraising and Business Development Manager at Carers Trust Heart of England, commented “We’re incredibly excited to be hosting our ‘Walk for Carers’ alongside Carers Trust Solihull.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to come together to support carers, and enjoy what promises to be a wonderful day at Packington.

“There are over 20,000 unpaid carers known to us in Coventry and Warwickshire, each working tirelessly to support someone they care for. Each step taken during this walk will help support these extraordinary carers and the people that they care for. United we stand, together we walk!”

Packington Estate is a mixed use, diverse hive of activity, nestled between Birmingham and Coventry where the traditional country estate meets the urban fringe. The mix of farming, forestry, residential, commercial and leisure business make this a truly unique estate and the perfect grounds in which to enjoy a walk. You can find out more about Packington Estate here.

