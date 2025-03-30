Wanda Fashion Show - 10th April 2025
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast are holding a Wanda Fashion Show on Thursday, 10th April, 2025, at 6.30 p.m. for 7.00 p.m. at the Railway Club, Hillmorton Road, Rugby
Tickets, £5.00 each, are available from Gill by telephoning 07770302946. Also available on the door at the same price.
A raffle will be held, £1.00 a ticket.
We are looking forward to seeing all the latest fashion ideas from Wanda Fashions of Dunchurch, with Paula describing every outfit worn, by ladies and friends of the Breakfast Club. We are looking forward to seeing you on the 10th April.
Proceeds from the Fashion Show will be for Prostate Cancer UK, Grandmentors and Kiva.