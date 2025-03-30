Wanda Fashion Show - 10th April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast are holding a Wanda Fashion Show on Thursday, 10th April, 2025, at 6.30 p.m. for 7.00 p.m. at the Railway Club, Hillmorton Road, Rugby

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets, £5.00 each, are available from Gill by telephoning 07770302946. Also available on the door at the same price.

A raffle will be held, £1.00 a ticket.

We are looking forward to seeing all the latest fashion ideas from Wanda Fashions of Dunchurch, with Paula describing every outfit worn, by ladies and friends of the Breakfast Club. We are looking forward to seeing you on the 10th April.

Proceeds from the Fashion Show will be for Prostate Cancer UK, Grandmentors and Kiva.