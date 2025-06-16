Warm weather leads to early return of 'Great British Cherry Pick' near Stratford-Upon-Avon

'The Great British Cherry Pick' has arrived earlier than usual due to the warm Spring.

The much-anticipated Great British Cherry Pick is coming to Lower Clopton Farm earlier than ever before, with the pick-your-own cherry-picking season officially opening on Saturday 21st June. Food fanatics can then enjoy picking their own cherries every Friday and Saturday for a whole month - or until the cherries are all picked!

Traditionally a mid-July affair, cherry season has arrived ahead of schedule this year due to an unseasonably warm winter and spring. The early burst of sunshine has coaxed the cherries into ripeness weeks before they are usually expected, offering visitors a rare chance to enjoy the fruit at its absolute peak, and a little earlier than usual.

"Mother Nature has surprised us this year," says Richard Baldwyn, owner at Lower Clopton Farm Shop and Cafe. "We’re thrilled to be welcoming cherry pickers a few weeks early, and the fruit is looking fantastic. The first cherries of the season are always a little sour, but as the weeks go on, they’ll be increasingly sweet, plump, and ready for baskets."

Nestled just six miles from Stratford-upon-Avon, Lower Clopton Farm Shop has become a seasonal favourite for families, foodies, and countryside explorers. The Great British Cherry Pick is more than just fruit picking, it’s a celebration of British farming, seasonal produce, and the joy of fresh, sun-warmed cherries straight from the tree.