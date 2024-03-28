Two police officers, including PC Martin [pictured], and two ambulance personnel visited the care home to enjoy this gesture of goodwill.

The events team at Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, extended an open invitation last week to local emergency service workers to join residents for a complimentary brew in the care home’s bistro.

The team’s offer was based on the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by emergency responders. The hope was that this event would create an opportunity for meaningful interactions with the residents who admire their dedication.

Just days after distributing invitations and flyers, the initiative already saw positive responses. Two police officers, including PC Martin, and two ambulance personnel visited the care home to enjoy this gesture of goodwill.

A Brew for the Blues invitation

The residents thoroughly enjoyed the experience, as did those who took up the offer to join them. The team hopes to extend further invitations to Leycester House’s future events and establish a good relationship with emergency responders across Warwickshire.

The care home’s dedication to community involvement and events was further highlighted at the recent Berkley B:Celebrated awards held on Friday, March 15th. Leycester House’s Events Manager, Rachel Devey, was a finalist and won the ‘Community Engagement Person of the Year’ award.

This was recognition for Rachel’s exceptional efforts and contributions in providing unique, engaging events for Leycester House’s residents and the wider community.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the ‘Community Engagement Person of the Year’ award. This recognition shines a light on our collective efforts to forge meaningful connections within our community.

“Our most recent initiative, to welcome dedicated emergency service personnel into Leycester House, is a testament to the spirit of unity and respect we strive to cultivate. Moments like these remind us of the impact we can make through genuine engagement and care.