Warwick Castle to host Knockout fundraiser
The It’s A Knockout contest will be hosted by the Kaleidoscope Group at Warwick Castle on June 11, with teams collaboratively taking on a series of points scoring challenges across obstacle courses dressed in oversized costumes.
Meriden-based recruitment specialist Pertemps Network Group is supporting the event and organisers are now looking for more teams to join the line-up.
Inspired by the legendary 80s BBC TV show, participants can expect giant costumes, inflatable obstacles, foam and plenty of laughs as they compete alongside colleagues and clients. Around 20 teams will be battling it out for the inaugural #KPG Knockout Trophy.
Pertemps Head of Marketing and Sponsorship Tim Jones said: “It’s a Knockout is part of British culture from a few years ago so I’m sure it will be a fantastic event.
“We are delighted to be involved and are looking forward to it.”
Calum Nisbet, Chief Executive of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, based in West Bromwich, said: “We really wanted to offer businesses something different to engage employees or clients, an event that provided an alternative to the Black Tie Dinner!
“We are delighted that Pertemps, who really value wellbeing in the workplace, have come on board to support our inaugural corporate event.”
To sign up for the event, visit https://www.kaleidoscopeplus.org.uk/knockout/