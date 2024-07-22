Warwick charity shop Relate launch with the Federation of Women’s Institutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us this Friday 26 July for the official launch of Relate's charity shop in Warwick, in partnership with the Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes (WFWI). This special event is a celebration of friendship and community.

Event Details:

· Date: Friday 26 July 2024

· Time: 11am-2pm, Duration: 3 hours

Relate charity shop in Warwick

· Location: 52 Market Place, Warwick CV34 4SD

· Event Hosts: Relate Warwick charity shop team, Relate Coventry and Warwickshire, Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes

· Public: Open to everyone

Highlights of the Event:

· Speeches and ribbon cutting: Ffion Griffith, Chair of Relate, and Jeryl Stone, National Chair of the NFWI, will be leading the official ceremony. The speeches and ribbon cutting will begin at 11am.

· Community engagement: Learn about the impactful work Relate and the WFWI are doing to improve relationships in the community.

· Light refreshments: Enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks.

· Shopping: Browse a selection of high-quality, pre-loved items.

· Craft activities: Participate in fun, interactive craft activities organised by WI members.

· Meet Relate Coventry and Warwickshire counsellors: Get to know the dedicated professionals providing essential counselling services in Warwick and beyond.

Relate offers relationship counselling, as well as family, children, and young people’s counselling services. By shopping at Relate charity shops, you help fund these vital services in your community.

We look forward to seeing you at this exciting event and sharing more about our work to support and strengthen relationships in Warwickshire. If you can bring donations of clothes, bric-a-brac and other pre-loved items we’d be hugely grateful.

Join us in celebrating community, friendship, and support. See you there!