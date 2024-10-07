Warwick District Remembers
Warwick District Remembers returns.
Warwick District Remembers returns this year at the Spa Centre to mark the 110 anniversary of the outbreak of WW1 and 80 years since DDay. This is being marked by a Concert and Drum Head service with many local participants on the 9th November at 19.30.
Royal Spa Brass and Village Voices return as the main stays of the concert.
