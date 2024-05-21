Warwick District residents are invited to take part in a Volunteer Taster Trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charities, community groups and organisations will open their doors and welcome you to meet their staff and volunteers, promote their volunteering opportunities and maybe even take part in volunteering activities while you are there. The Trail will be running during Volunteers Week and The Big Help Out 1st - 9th June 2024.

The free activities will take place throughout Warwick District and will also include a Volunteer Fair at Warwick Market Hall Museum on Wednesday 5th June between 12.30pm-4pm along with around 30 opportunities listed for you to visit.

There’s a live Interactive map where you can find out what's on and where during the 9-day Taster Trail campaign Google Maps

Suzanne Collinson, Warwick District Volunteer Coordinator for community and voluntary action (CAVA), said: “It’s great to see the variety of opportunities that are on offer and it’s going to be a really good way to see if Volunteering is for you, without making any big commitment on the day. You can either just turn up and have a good chat with staff and volunteers or get stuck in with an activity on the day, it’s up to you!”.

Warwick District CAVA Team welcome you to join in

CAVA is the local Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCS) Infrastructure Organisation for Warwickshire and Solihull, providing support to the volunteers, groups, organisations, enterprises and charities who are working in the community.

It has several offices across the county, including one in Leamington Spa.

CAVA has hundreds of different ways to volunteer throughout Warwickshire and people can choose to volunteer as little or as often as they would like with a cause that's meaningful to them. Some of the organisations and groups taking part in this campaign include; Chase Meadow Community Centre, Canalside Community Food, Leamington Dolphins, Bagot’s Castle, Friends of Foundry Wood, Arts Uplift CIC, Helping Hands in the Community, Warwickshire Local History Society, Warwickshire Vision Support as well as many more.