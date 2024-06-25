Warwick District UN Association hosts election debate on international issues.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwick District United Nations Association (UNA) invites local constituents to a General Election Question Time Debate this Saturday, 29th June 2024.

The debate, focusing on pressing international issues, will feature prospective parliamentary candidates standing for the Warwick & Leamington Spa constituency. Please join us for this important event and engage in a lively community discussion!

All invited candidates, except the UK Independence Party, have confirmed their participation. The debate will be held from 12:30 PM to 14:00 PM at the Leamington Spa Baptist Church (Warwick Room - entrance from side road), Chandos Street, Leamington Spa, CV32 4RN. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be available online. Interested constituents can join the debate virtually by contacting Gian as below.

Questions for the debate have been sourced from various local organisations and members, including Justice for the Palestinians, Mid-Warwickshire Amnesty Group, One World Link and various local individuals. Topics will cover critical international issues such as Gaza and Israel, UK asylum policy, climate change, the war in Ukraine and NATO, human rights, and the restoration of overseas aid from 0.5% to 0.7%.

Confirmed panelists include:- Matt Western (Labour Party)- James Uffindell (Conservative Party)- Louis Adam (Liberal Democrats)- Hema Yellapragada (Green Party)- Nigel Clarke (Reform UK Party)

Laurie Steele from the UK Independence Party has sent his apologies for not participating.