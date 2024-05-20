Warwick Folk Festival Choir
The open-access community choir will come together to sing great songs, have fun whilst doing so, and prepare a short set to perform at the fabulous Warwick Folk Festival. All participants will receive a free site pass for Sunday 28 July
Local choir leader Bruce Knight is running the Warwick Folk Festival Choir for 6 weeks only, starting on Monday 10 June. Bruce says: "I've got a great selection of songs from around the world to share, including some American, English, and Scottish folk, and a couple of surprises"
Rehearsal venue: All Saints Church, All Saints Rd, WarwickRehearsal times: 7:30 - 9:30Rehearsal dates: Mon 10 June - 15 July inclusive (6 sessions)Cost to take part: £50, payable on the first nightContact: [email protected]Performance day: Sunday