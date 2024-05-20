Warwick Folk Festival Choir

By Bruce KnightContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This year the Warwick Folk Festival is offering local residents an opportunity to perform at the festival. And no auditions are necessary!

The open-access community choir will come together to sing great songs, have fun whilst doing so, and prepare a short set to perform at the fabulous Warwick Folk Festival. All participants will receive a free site pass for Sunday 28 July

Local choir leader Bruce Knight is running the Warwick Folk Festival Choir for 6 weeks only, starting on Monday 10 June. Bruce says: "I've got a great selection of songs from around the world to share, including some American, English, and Scottish folk, and a couple of surprises"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rehearsal venue: All Saints Church, All Saints Rd, WarwickRehearsal times: 7:30 - 9:30Rehearsal dates: Mon 10 June - 15 July inclusive (6 sessions)Cost to take part: £50, payable on the first nightContact: [email protected]Performance day: Sunday

Related topics:American