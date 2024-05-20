Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year the Warwick Folk Festival is offering local residents an opportunity to perform at the festival. And no auditions are necessary!

The open-access community choir will come together to sing great songs, have fun whilst doing so, and prepare a short set to perform at the fabulous Warwick Folk Festival. All participants will receive a free site pass for Sunday 28 July

Local choir leader Bruce Knight is running the Warwick Folk Festival Choir for 6 weeks only, starting on Monday 10 June. Bruce says: "I've got a great selection of songs from around the world to share, including some American, English, and Scottish folk, and a couple of surprises"

