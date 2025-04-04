Warwick Folk Festival returns this summer with legendary headliners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 45th Warwick Folk Festival returns to Castle Park in Warwick from Thursday 24 – Sunday 27 July. From legendary headliners to incredible up-and-coming artists, this year’s festival promises to be truly special. The family friendly festival brings the local community together for a celebration of folk history, dance, and general revelry over four days. This year the headline acts include Richard Thompson, Le Vent du Nord, Kate Rusby and Martin Simpson.

Richard Thompson, who will headline on the Thursday evening, was named by ‘Rolling Stone’ Magazine as one of the ‘Top 20 Guitarists of All Time’ and is one of the most influential voices in folk and rock. From his groundbreaking solo work to his time with Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson’s influence on music is unmatched. Le Vent Du Nord, one of the most dynamic bands in the folk world, will headline the Friday night. Known for their passionate performances and electrifying blend of traditional Quebecois music, these talented musicians create an unforgettable live experience.

On Saturday night, the festival will welcome Kate Rusby, one of the most beloved voices in contemporary folk music. With stunning vocals, captivating songwriting, and warm stage presence, Kate has won the hearts of audiences around the world for over 25 years. Kate will be performing songs from her extensive catalogue, as well as her iconic favourites. Martin Simpson will be closing the festival on Sunday evening. Known for his captivating storytelling and unparalleled skill on guitar, Martin has long been a towering figure in the folk music scene. His music style incorporates elements of English, Appalachian, and Celtic folk, with a touch of blues and Americana that has earned him acclaim both in the UK and internationally.

Dick Dixon, Festival Director said “We’ve lined up unforgettable headliners, as well as a treasure trove of talent across the whole festival weekend. From jaw-dropping performances to unforgettable memories, Warwick Folk Festival is where the magic happens and where the best folk music meets the charm of this beautiful historic town. From stunning performances to lively workshops and jam sessions, it’s going to be a weekend of pure magic. Warwick Folk Festival is renowned for being a very friendly, relaxed, and chilled out event in a stunning location”.

Visitors can enjoy a full programme of concerts, sing-arounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances or full-on gigs. They can soak up the atmosphere, sit in the beer tent, join in with the sessions, shop in the craft stalls, learn a new skill, taste street food, or relax with friends in the wine and cocktail bar. In the town centre there will be a vast array of colourful dance displays, pub music sessions and open-air concerts. As always, Warwick offers the perfect backdrop – cobbled streets, charming cafés, and the iconic castle – the perfect blend of history and culture to complement the fabulous music and dance.

New for 2025 are glamping options for a truly unforgettable festival experience where visitors can enjoy the festival with the comfort and style of a luxurious stay. Perfect for those who want to relax and recharge in between all the folk-filled fun! The festival is committed to making sure that everyone can enjoy the magic of live music, dance and community. There is wheelchair access through the site, along with electric buggies and accessible camping.

Weekend ticket prices start from just £147. Visitors can choose from Friday – Sunday tickets, Thursday – Sunday tickets or just visit for the day, plus under 14s go free!

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk