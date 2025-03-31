Warwick housebuilder hosts free energy efficiency sessions for new home buyers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prospective home buyers in Warwick are invited to an open day to learn all about energy efficiency in their homes.

House hunters are invited to visitRedrow’s Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, on Saturday 5th April or Sunday 6th April, from 10am to 5.30pm, to benefit from a series of energy efficiency advice sessions.

Prospective customers will have the opportunity to gain more of an understanding of the savings that come with better Energy Performance Certificate ratings, and how the Government’s sustainability and environmental targets will impact them as homeowners. An independent financial advisor will also be available to provide expert advice to new buyers.

The sessions will also highlight Redrow’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) calculator tool, which is designed to help people compare energy savings to their current properties and shares the benefits of a new build home.

Redrow Midlands is hosting a free energy efficiency session for new home buyers

Midsummer Meadow offers a selection of three-bedroom homes and one and two-bedroom apartments. The eco-friendly homes are designed with innovative low-carbon technology – including cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air source heat pumps are fitted in some homes in line with the housebuilder’s target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

The Eco Electric homes can save owners more than £970 a year on their energy bills, compared to a second-hand home*, with Redrow’s ‘fabric first’ approach ensuring that energy efficiency is built into the property’s fabric though advanced insulation, high-specification doors and windows and efficient heating systems.

The energy efficiency event comes after Redrow Midlands was commended in the New Build Project of the Year category at this year’s West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards for its Midsummer Meadow development.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Many people are more eco-conscious than ever before and are looking at ways to be even more energy efficient, especially when it comes to the carbon footprint of their home. Our homes are designed to help people save money on household bills – with the average Redrow home being B-rated.

“Our sustainable options, such as eco waste bins, EV charging points, water butts and solar panels, have also increased in popularity. We fully expect, with more people looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption, demand for our Eco Electric homes will continue to soar.

“We would like to encourage people to visit Midsummer Meadow, so we can provide a helping hand on their journey.”

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families. The development is well-connected, with a range of amenities just a stone’s throw away and great transport links to Leamington Spa, Coventry, Birmingham, and also London via train.