Warwick mum dons her dancing shoes for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice

Jen from Magical World of Stories dances to raise funds for children’s hospice, and thanks other local businesses for their support.

Jennifer Herbent, a local mother from Warwick and creator of Magical World of Stories, is stepping onto the dance floor for Strictly Christmas, a charity event to raise funds for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Coventry.

The dancing extravaganza will take place on 13th and 14th December at The Royal Court Hotel and Spa in Coventry.

Jen has been learning two dances which she has to perform in three different shows in front of judges and live audiences.

Jen at one of her many fundraising cake sales.

All the proceeds from the event are going to Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, which provides palliative care for babies and young children with life-limiting conditions.

“I’ve always wanted to try dancing, and this is the perfect chance to challenge myself while raising money for such a meaningful cause,” said Jen, who has been practising tirelessly for the shows.

The event aims to raise much-needed funds for Zoe’s Place. It costs £3,300 per day to run the facility and provide specialised care for its young residents. The hospice relies on donations and fundraising events to continue its vital work.

As part of her fundraising, Jen has hosted a race night and charity raffle, with prizes generously donated by other local businesses in Warwick and Leamington Spa.

Jen says, “I’m so grateful to the local businesses for their incredible support. Their donations to my raffle have helped raise over £1000 and this has gone a long way to achieving my fundraising goal for Zoe’s Place,”

As well as the race night and raffle Jennifer has also placed items up for auction and has run several cake sales. She is hoping to raise as much money as possible for Zoe’s place through her dancing challenge.

If anyone would like to support this amazing local charity please do so via Jen’s just giving link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jennifer-herbent-1725033205533.

Any amount will help make a huge different this Christmas. Thank you in advance.