Warwick Pancake Races on Shrove Tuesday

Tuesday March 4th Rotary President Dick Dixon and Warwick Mayor will set off the annual Pancake races in Warwick Market square.

Come and keep a tradition alive - children from eight local primary schools will be racing in Warwick’s Market Square amid lots of excitement from friends and families.

The Rotary Club, organisers of the event, are also looking for teams from local organisations to come and race next Tuesday. “Grown–ups” are invited to join in, if you can find a team of four for £10 they can race at 1.pm, and prizes will be given to the winning team.

The children’s races start at 1.30 and will be cheered on by a large turn-out of parents, classmates and spectators. This year’s event is supported again by Tesco, providing the prizes; The Globe supplying hot pancakes; whilst local pubs and coffee shops can provide warm drinks.

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team, Rotary club organiser Jackie Crampton, said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive and we are hoping for some fine spring weather on the day. Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshall the event and this is one of several events we arrange for the local community.”