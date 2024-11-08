The venue can accommodate visitors in their tens, rather than the thousands at normal festival spots.

Warwick is set to host what organisers think could be one of the smallest music festivals in the Midlands - possibly even beyond.

The Old Post Office, a much-loved pub in the town, has expanded one of its regular live music sessions into an all-day event unofficially dubbed Warwick’s smallest music festival.

The event, which takes place on November 9th, will run from 2.30pm-7.30pm in the popular West Street pub - with numbers limited to tens rather than the usual thousands thanks to the historic venue’s layout, which lends itself to a cosy pub feel more than an epic event space - though that’s not stopping them.

Landlord Tim Maccabee said: “Warwick’s pub goers are spoilt for choice when it comes to live music, with plenty of our town’s pubs featuring weekly events - including our own ‘Saturday Sessions’.

“We’ve just decided to take things one step further and are expanding our Saturday Sessions on 9th November from 3pm-5pm into an all-day event, which we’re unofficially dubbed ‘Warwick's smallest music festival’.

“While some people might be used to festivals being packed with thousands of people, this is probably the smallest one in Warwickshire - maybe further afield - with our lovely pub limited to far fewer festival-goers.”

The event will be hosted by local super-group WLDFLWRS, who list Americana as their predominant style. The band is made up of Wes Finch, Jack Blackman and Jono Wright who all perform locally in their own right, plus other occasional contributors. Chipping in on the line-up for the day are local favourite Ryan Sloan plus Matt Lakey.

Tim added: "We regularly have musicians in our audience on Saturday afternoons so we decided we could have an event where WLDFLWRS provide the backbone of the event including percussionist Chris Quirk but we have then invited 4-5 individual musicians including a pairing from Hunky Davy and a rare appearance by Mark Steeds on keyboards".

The expanded Saturday Sessions is free of charge, much like most of Warwick’s regular music nights which take place at venues including Ronnie’s of Warwick, Blue Note Bar, Castle Inn and Tilted Wig.

Phil Baker, owner of Ronnie’s and deputy chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade, said: “We have a thriving live music scene in Warwick and our members are constantly thinking of ways to do things a bit differently. This is a perfect example and should be a great event. Utterly unique - like Warwick.”