Warwick Pursuits: A Free Community Festival at St Nicholas Park on June 22nd and 23rd

Warwick Pursuits, a vibrant two-day community festival, is set to take place next weekend at the picturesque St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Following on from the huge success of Stratford Pursuits earlier this year, this exciting event, happening on June 22nd and 23rd, promises a weekend full of fun, creativity, and community spirit, all completely free of charge.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday, June 23rd, 2024

Time: Saturday from 11am to 6pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm

Location: St Nicholas Park, Warwick

Warwick Pursuits is designed to bring together families, friends, and neighbours for a weekend of diverse activities that celebrate the creative arts, history, literature, sports, and well-being. Attendees can look forward to an array of food and drink stalls, live performances, and interactive workshops, making it an event not to be missed.

Highlights of the Festival:

Food and Drink:

Indulge in a variety of delicious food and drink options from local vendors. From gourmet street food to refreshing beverages, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Live Performances:

Enjoy an eclectic mix of live performances featuring local talent. The line-up includes music bands, dance troupes, and theatrical performances that will keep the crowd entertained throughout the day.

Workshops:

Participate in engaging workshops that cater to a wide range of interests:

History and Literature: Dive into the rich history and literary traditions of Warwick with interactive sessions and storytelling.

Sports and Well-being: Get active with sports demonstrations and well-being workshops designed to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Music and Dance: Explore your creative side with music and dance workshops suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Warwick Pursuits is an initiative to encourage community engagement and celebrate the diverse talents and interests of the people of Warwick. Whether you're looking to explore new hobbies, enjoy some live entertainment, or simply spend a fun-filled weekend with loved ones, this festival has something for everyone.

