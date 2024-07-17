Warwick residents can try out pickleball for free this Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As pickleball surges in popularity, a leisure centre in Warwick is encouraging the community to get in on the action with a free taster session this Friday.

The up-and-coming sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong to create a fun and challenging game for people of all ages and abilities.

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council, recently launched pickleball sessions – which have already proven popular with residents.

To get even more people involved with the sport, the centre is offering a free taster session this Friday (19 July) from 5pm until 7pm. This will be a casual session led by a coach and is suitable for both beginners and experienced players.

Pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport in the world. There are now more than 12,000 registered players in the country and groups are campaigning to get pickleball included in the 2028 Olympics as a demonstration sport.

Jack Crashley, general manager at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, said: “Pickleball is a fantastic sport that can be played by all ages and abilities. It’s easy to see why the sport is becoming so popular.

“We have seen brilliant uptake for it here and there is no doubt that number will continue to grow as more people discover this brilliant sport.

“We encourage people to come and try pickleball for free this Friday. Not only will it be fun, but it’s a great way to diversify your exercise regime and stay active.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Leisure at Warwick District Council, added: “It’s great to see the addition of Pickleball to the superb range of sport and fitness activities available across all of the district’s leisure centres. I strongly recommend local people to get onto the Everyone Active website to find out what’s on offer at your local facility, there really is something for everyone no matter what your age and ability.”

To book, please visit the Everyone Active website.