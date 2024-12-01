Warwick Rotary Lights of Love shine out again

Dedication form

Warwick's Lights of Love on the Christmas tree in the Market Square were lit on Victorian evening.

Warwick Rotary with the support of the team in the Mayor's office raises money for Myton Hospice and the Mayor's charities, putting dedications to those we have lost on pretty cards on the tree where they will stay until new year.

If you would like a card of your own please complete and return the coupon.

There will be a Carol Service in the square on Sunday Dec 15th at 4pm.