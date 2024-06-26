Warwick Thai festival this weekend
Popular Thai festival returns to Warwick Racecourse Sat June 29th, June 30th 10-6 pm.
A great weekends entertainment with Buddhist Monks, music, dancing, Thai boxing, Thai food, spices, & massage.
Buy tickets in advance on-line or on the gate, for £5pp, children under 15 free, dogs welcome.
Parking on the common for a small donation to 2wk Sea Scouts.
Organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Magic of Thailand Festivals.
