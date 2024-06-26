Warwick Thai festival this weekend

By Jackie CramptonContributor
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:38 BST
Muay Thai boxing demonstrationMuay Thai boxing demonstration
Popular Thai festival returns to Warwick Racecourse Sat June 29th, June 30th 10-6 pm.

A great weekends entertainment with Buddhist Monks, music, dancing, Thai boxing, Thai food, spices, & massage.

Buy tickets in advance on-line or on the gate, for £5pp, children under 15 free, dogs welcome.

Parking on the common for a small donation to 2wk Sea Scouts.

Organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Magic of Thailand Festivals.

