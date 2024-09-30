Warwick Town Bonfire & Firework Show - Sat Nov 2nd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Bonfire & Fireworks show on Saturday, November 2nd at Warwick racecourse, and organisers Warwick Lions and Warwick Rotary Club are hoping this year’s event goes with a bang!

Gates open at 5pm with a range of hot foods and refreshments available across the site with the racecourse bar open and hot punch on sale.

You can also reserve a table in the Kingmaker restaurant with a great view of the show. Music will be provided again by the popular Sambassadors of Groove and there’s a range of light swords and wands to buy for an exciting evening.

The racecourse grandstands offer a great view of the Bonfire and Firework show across the track on the common.

Last years Firework show

Award winning Fantastic Fireworks will start off with a 10 minute display at 6pm to keep the little ones entertained, the Bonfire will be lit at 6.30 and then the main show starts at 6.45 with 20 minutes of top class fireworks.

Tickets are available on-line at www.jockeyclub.co.uk/warwick or www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk

Prices are £9 for adults and £2 for children between 3-15, infants under 3yrs old free. Please buy early to ensure you get yours.

Gates open at 5pm. Entry is at the main entrance off Bread & Meat Close, access also off Hampton Road

Taylor Wimpey, Geberit, Startins (Kia) Cars, Wenman Healthcare, Godfrey Payton and Uniparts Logistics are supporting the event and organisers are hoping for a good turnout. Last year’s event raised £25,000 for local charities and good causes.