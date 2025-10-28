Warwick Youth Theatre staging powerful play to raise awareness of dementia

Playing for three performances only at the Bridge House Theatre, Saturday 6 December (2pm) and Sunday 7 December (2pm and 7pm), Nicky Bellenger’s play presents a thoughtful insight into the early stages of Dementia.

This December, the Bridge House Young Company, based in Warwick, will be staging a powerful production which explores a family coming to terms with a diagnosis of Young-Onset Alzheimer’s. ‘Everywhere’ (a nod to the Fleetwood Mac song of the same name) offers a hopeful look at a life-altering disease which impacts 1 million people in the UK.

This poignant play was originally commissioned by Derby Theatre and co-created with attendees to Derby Theatre and Universal Services for Carers’ ‘Carers’ Café’ and members of Derby Theatre’s Youth Theatre.

The story centres around Stella. On the night she disappears, her 12-year-old son Roo is convinced his parents are splitting up. But then a letter from the hospital arrives and turns the whole family’s world upside down.

Bridge House Young Company is an inclusive youth theatre open to actors aged 7-18 across Warwickshire. ‘Everywhere’ is the latest offering from the Senior cohort, currently comprised of 10 talented actors aged 14+

There will be three performances across Saturday 6th December and Sunday 7th December at the Bridge House Theatre, part of Warwick School. A collection will be made after each performance, and all donations will support the work of Alzheimer’s Society.

Director Imogen Tong said

“We felt it was appropriate to begin rehearing this unique play in September, World Alzheimer’s Month. Dementia impacts so many lives, and we want to be using our artform to better understand and break down stigmas that surround this devastating disease. Our intention is that our staging of ‘Everywhere’ offers some recognition for families journeying along a similar path, and hopefully a little comfort.”

Bridge House Young Company Seniors in rehearsals

Tickets are available now via the Bridge House Theatre’s box office. For more information and booking details, visit www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk, email [email protected] or obtain your tickets at the Box Office from an hour before each performance.