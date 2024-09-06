Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes: WFWI campaigns for clean rivers in week of action to

WFWI is raising awareness of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes’ (NFWI) campaign to clear up our local waterways, during the charity’s Week of River Action, from 16 to 22 September, by holding two events:-

Wednesday 18 September 12noon Station Square Coventry CV1 2GT

Members will be holding a “Silent Protest” displaying placards reading CLEAN RIVERS NOT DIVIDENDS whilst lying down on a “river bed” of material, or handing out information about the state of our rivers. The protest will last for a maximum of 20 minutes.

Saturday 21 September 12 noon – 2pm Bancroft Gardens, Stratford upon Avon CV37 6BA

Clean RIvers Now

Members, their families and guests are asked to come dressed in water related costume to enjoy an “underwater themed” picnic to raise awareness of the campaign.

In May 2023, the WI passed a resolution at its annual meeting to urge members, the public, local authorities and Government to work together protect our rivers for people and wildlife. A year on, and although some progress has been made, we still believe the time to act is now to safeguard the rivers that are so vital to wildlife, ecosystems and our own wellbeing – something WFWI is really passionate about.

The Public Affairs section of WFWI, represented by Anne Bloxham said: “Water quality in our rivers is shameful. We’re doing what the WI does best – rolling our sleeves up and taking action – and having fun while we’re at it!

“We want to see an end to pollution of our rivers so that we can clear up our waters for our health and wellbeing, our environment, and to safeguard them for the future.”

Manuela Perteghella, Member of Parliament for Stratford on Avon has accepted an invitation to join us on Saturday 21 September at the picnic with a quote -

"I want to thank the Women Institute for their campaign for clean rivers, protecting wildlife and human health. The underwater picnic is a brilliant initiative, and I look forward to it. Ending the sewage scandal is one of my top priorities in this Parliament. We must ensure the new Government enacts true reform across the system – it’s the only way to end this scandal once and for all.