Warwickshire horror film to premiere at Warwick Arts Centre

A new film made in Warwickshire and produced exclusively by talent from the area is due to receive it’s premiere at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, on Friday 13 June 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel’s Room is the directorial debut of Stratford-upon-Avon movie-maker Jack Richardson. A graduate of Birmingham School of Acting (now Royal Birmingham Conservatoire), Jack is the Founder and Creative Director of the Warwickshire based Run Home Productions, and previously produced Who Wants To Be Me? – which has picked up several awards at various festivals including Emerging Talent Film Festival 2024, Short Is Beautiful Film Festival and London Independent Film Awards.

Written by Ilmington-based scriptwriter Mark Carey, starring Stratford-upon-Avon actress Shannon Anthony in the lead role of Emily, and produced by Aresa Foster (working in Birmingham), Daniel’s Room was filmed at locations across the Warwickshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead character Emily’s house is Ilmington Manor, an Elizabethan Cotswold stone house in the village of Ilmington, south of Stratford, while an Airbnb in Leamington Spa doubled for London, with further key sequences filmed at Warwick Arts Centre.

Shannon Anthony as Daniel's Room's central character, Emily.

Says Jack: “The manor house is owned by a chap called Martin Taylor who we know as I did a radio play which was a story based on an actual event that took place there in the 1930s – one of the first Royal Christmas broadcasts, which had a global reach, as it was broadcast to nearly every corner of the British Empire. Part of the broadcast came from one room at Ilmington. It made a fantastic radio play and we got it on BBC CWR at Christmas.

“Martin was very happy we achieved that, and knew we were decent folk and going to take care of his building. The writer, Mark, is also a close friend.”

Having previously worked at Warwick Arts Centre for several years (as a Deputy Technical Stage Manager, Technician and occasional Projectionist), Jack approached Creative Director Beth Byrne to see if they could use studio space within the venue for other scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Beth was very kind," he says. "She didn't know me because she'd taken the role on after I'd left the Arts Centre. But she very kindly said, 'yes, you can have a day.’

Director Jack Richardson and writer Mark Carey on the set of Daniel's Room.

"We called on called in a whole load of favours from the tech crew there, and they were fantastic - all the technicians wanted to help which was amazing.

"We were really fortunate to have that [studio space]. And it meant that we could experiment in a space that I'd otherwise never have access to. To utilise a [professional film] studio ... it would cost five figures, and that was just completely out of the question."

Having now completed the short film, Jacks says he remains indebted to all who've helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I still owe favours!" he laughs. “The film looks like ten times its production value.”

Some of the cast and crew of Daniel's Room, with Jack Richardson (top left).

Discussing it further, the Director – who also worked on The Belgrade’s SeaView series, which streamed via Amazon Prime - says: “Daniel’s Room explores the quiet horror of buried trauma, how unspoken memories can shape who we become and how a single place can hold both comfort and terror.

“I was drawn to [scriptwriter] Mark's personally infused story because it captures something deeply human: the way grief and guilt linger in silence. This film allowed me to investigate psychological tension through restrained storytelling, shadowed spaces, and complex performances.”

Following Daniel’s Room’s premiere, which also includes a Q&A session with the film-makers, Jack hopes to line-up screenings further afield, including July’s inaugural Forward Film Festival in nearby Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan was always to go regional first - to make a splash here because we want to have that ripple effect. We want to be able to talk about the film and support the film at every screening available regionally, before moving out nationally. And then, hopefully, within the next 24 months, take it international.”

Daniel's Room, film poster.

Reflecting on the experience, Jack is supremely proud of what the West Midlands talent around him have achieved with Daniel’s Room.

“This film was made on a very modest budget, with an incredible local team of actors, creatives and crew. For me as a first time director, it proves what’s possible with focus, passion, and the right team around you.

“Daniel’s Room is the first in a slate of narrative work that I hope will spotlight this region's incredible film-making talent with bold storytelling.”

• Daniel’s Room premieres at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry on Friday 13 June 2025. For details, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk