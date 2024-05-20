Warwickshire Local History Society: Roman Mancetter and Boudica Heritage Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) begins its 2024 programme of outings on Saturday 29th June at 2 pm with a visit to the intriguing Roman Mancetter and Boudica Heritage Centre, in Mancetter.

First of all, attendees will learn about Mancetter’s role as a town of front line strategic importance during the early years of the Roman invasion with Martin Saunders of the Roman Mancetter Visitor Centre. Martin will highlight the fascinating stories of Celtic Queen Boudica’s last battle which many believe took place nearby and give attendees the chance to view the archaeological finds on display.

After refreshments, WLHS member and Warwickshire History Editor Andrew Watkins will give a history of the medieval town and guild, all within this beautifully maintained late medieval church which served the town of Atherstone, and houses the town's guild and chantry chapels inside.

There will be some free time to explore the church and Roman Mancetter exhibition. The venue is fully accessible with free parking.

Roman legions

The price of £11 for WLHS members, £13 for non WLHS members, includes refreshments. Those with a north Warwickshire postcode can benefit from the members’ price.

The event takes place on Saturday 29th June from 2 pm to 5 pm at St Peter’s Church, The Green, Mancetter, CV9 1NH. Booking in advance is required. For booking details, please visit the WLHS events page: https://www.warwickshirehistory.org.uk/events.php

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) exists to promote the study and enjoyment of local history in Warwickshire. Members benefit from monthly talks on topics of local history in the autumn, winter and spring, and outings to local places of historic interest in the summer and at Christmas. In addition, they receive two copies a year of the award winning journal, Warwickshire History.