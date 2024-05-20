Warwickshire Local History Society: trip to Holy Trinity Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) continues its 2024 programme of outings on Saturday 6th July at 2 pm with a visit to historic Holy Trinity Church in Sutton Coldfield.

Stella Thebridge, qualified librarian, experienced researcher and writer and WLHS member, will talk about the history of Holy Trinity Church from its founding in 1250 to the present day. One of only a small number of parish churches to be Grade 1 listed, Holy Trinity displays its rich heritage through stained glass, memorials, unique woodwork and glorious painted ceilings. It also houses the tomb of Sutton Coldfield's most famous son, John Vesey, Bishop of Exeter.

The venue has a small car park, is close to the railway station and is accessible for wheelchair users. Refreshments are included in the price.

The price of £11 for WLHS members, £13 for non WLHS members, includes refreshments. Those with a north Warwickshire postcode can benefit from the members’ price.

Interior of Holy Trinity Church, Sutton Coldfield

The event takes place on Saturday 6th July from 2 pm to 5 pm at Holy Trinity Church, Church Hill, off Mill Street, Sutton Coldfield, B72 1TF

Booking in advance is required. For booking details, please visit the WLHS events page: warwickshirehistory.org.uk/events

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) exists to promote the study and enjoyment of local history in Warwickshire. Members benefit from monthly talks on topics of local history in the autumn, winter and spring, and outings to local places of historic interest in the summer and at Christmas. In addition, they receive two copies a year of the award winning journal, Warwickshire History.